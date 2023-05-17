Brandon Creel

 Laramie County Sheriff's Office/courtesy

CHEYENNE — A Gold’s Gym patron tackled and subdued a local man Friday before he was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and rob the establishment.

Brandon B. Creel, 37, of 505 Williams St. was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony robbery (threat of injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor simple assault for attempting to cause bodily injury. Between all three charges, he faces up to 11 years in prison and $11,750 in fines if convicted.

