CHEYENNE — Legislators will consider how to support the Internet Crimes Against Children task force during the interim session following reports of it being understaffed and amid a spike in cyber tips.

Members of the Joint Judiciary Committee were informed of these challenges Monday by Chris McDonald, special agent and commander of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s ICAC task force. He said the unit is made up of six agents spread out across three regional units, fielding hundreds of reports a year, and there has been a strain on resources attempting to handle every case.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

