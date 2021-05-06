POWELL (WNE) — A burglar or burglars stole more than a half-million dollars worth of cash, coins and firearms from a South Fork home earlier this year, the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Sheriff Scott Steward said the theft — believed to have occurred sometime between late January and the end of February — was the largest he’s seen in his 30 years in law enforcement “by far.”
Steward said his office suspects several people were involved.
“Whoever it was, it was a targeted deal,” he said. “They knew what they were looking for.”
The unidentified victim of the crime is offering a $20,000 reward — valid through July 1 — for any information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the thief or thieves.
The burglary, which occurred at a residence about 30 miles southwest of Cody, was discovered and reported to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 28.
Among the stolen items were roughly $200,000 in cash, gold and silver eagle coins valued at more than $60,000, a Rolex watch and more than 90 firearms.
Some of the guns were “very valuable,” the sheriff’s office said, including three hand-engraved Fratelli Poli shotguns worth more than $15,000 apiece.
Roughly 10 AR-15 and M4-type weapons also went missing, along with suppressors, range finders, thermal and night vision scopes, spotting scopes, crossbows and “much more,” said Charla Baugher Torczon, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.