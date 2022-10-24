CHEYENNE – Residents may or may not know that unconstitutional, unenforceable covenants barring non-white residents from certain Cheyenne neighborhoods remain on the books. Following the Wyoming Legislature’s 2021 passage of a law allowing residents to amend such covenants, that no longer needs to be the case.
At a town hall event here Thursday evening, community leaders explained how these restrictive, racist covenants worked, and informed residents how they can remove them.
Kris Koski, an attorney and faculty member at the University of Wyoming, explained that although the process doesn’t remove the covenants altogether, it amends them. The strictures can no longer be enforced, but their removal may signal to prospective homebuyers or renters that they’re welcome, Koski said.
“It’s the parties saying: ‘We don’t believe in this,’” he said.
These hyper-local rules were a type of housing discrimination barring the sale of certain housing to people of color. A 1948 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Shelley v. Kraemer said courts could not enforce these covenants, though private parties could abide by them.
This type of restriction often pushed non-white people into less desirable neighborhoods, which were sometimes closer to harmful industrial plants, or had fewer amenities like parks. This also prevented non-white people from building wealth through owning property.
The federal Fair Housing Act, passed in 1968, protects people from discrimination in housing-related activities.
Organizers from Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and other local groups found more than 1,300 such covenants still in place in Cheyenne. They said there are very likely more.
These restrictions date back to 1926 in Cheyenne. The most recent one was put in place in 1955.
Koski devised forms to help people get these covenants amended with greater ease. Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator at Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, said organizers are working with local realtors and others to make these forms readily available to homebuyers and homeowners.
A document amending such unlawful covenants needs to include:
The name of the covenant
The name and mailing address of the person filing the amendment documents
The name and mailing address of any owner of the property
The legal description of the property subject to the restrictive covenants
A clear reference to what provisions violate the law and what would be amended
A person would then need to get the form notarized and submit it to their county clerk. The full explanation of the process is laid out in state statute 34-1-155.
Koski explained that, in cases where restrictive covenants cover a whole subdivision, just one property owner may be able to file to effectively amend the covenant for the entire subdivision.
However, some places in Cheyenne – such as Moore Haven Heights – may have separate covenants in each property deed throughout the whole neighborhood. Koski said it’s a legal question whether the subdivision rule would work in this case, or if every property owner would need to file for an amendment.
An interactive map created by this city, Laramie County and other community partners may be able to tell residents whether they live in a place where a restrictive covenant is on the books: tinyurl.com/cheyenne-racial-covenants.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.