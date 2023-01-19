Co-Founder and Executive Director of Uprising Wyoming Terri Markham speaks during a Human Trafficking Task Force press conference at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne on Wednesday. The press conference recognizes January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
WYABLE Projects Manager and Policy Analyst Alert Zimmerman, left, and Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund Business Office Coordinator Nicole Neider attend a Human Trafficking Task Force press conference at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne on Wednesday. The press conference recognizes January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Director of the Division of Victim Services Cara Chambers presents a proclamation, signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, naming January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month during a Human Trafficking Task Force press conference at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne on Wednesday.
WYABLE Projects Manager and Policy Analyst Alert Zimmerman, center, listens during a Human Trafficking Task Force press conference at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne on Wednesday. The press conference recognizes January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Director of Children’s Justice Center Lynn Storey-Huylar listens during a Human Trafficking Task Force press conference at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. “We do the forensic interviews for the police department and social services,” explained Storey-Huylar. “My big focus is to make sure we’re getting treatment and mental health help for these kids. They feel so embarrassed and so ashamed of what happened that they sometimes commit iced and we have to try to prevent that.” The press conference recognizes January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Survivor Charlie Falkis speaks during a Human Trafficking Task Force press conference at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. "Community support is everything in the healing process, having those deep connections and relationships. And I appreciate organizations like Uprising and other organizations that are represented in the task force, who have opened up and welcomed survivors into their creative spaces. We can only do better once we learn." The press conference recognizes January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Executive Assistant United States Attorney Eric Heimann speaks during a Human Trafficking Task Force news conference at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne on Wednesday.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force announced the start of its statewide tour of community film screenings and recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month during a news conference here Wednesday.
The first screening of “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” is Thursday night at 6 at Laramie High School. Due to inclement weather, the Cheyenne showing has been moved to next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College and will be followed by a panel discussion on current trends in Wyoming and how to protect children.
More dates are scheduled at locations statewide through the end of May.
Sextortion is the act of threatening to share nude or explicit images and is common in cases impacting children, teens and adults with disabilities. Homeland Security Investigations received more than 3,000 sextortion tips in fiscal year 2022, and local task force members said it is being reported among youth in Wyoming.
Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Heimann said the film screening events are designed to provide resources and to educate the public on the reality of sextortion. Heimann said that sextortion and human trafficking are both crimes, whether it’s through producing child pornography or blackmailing and extortion.
His office is among the stakeholders working on community outreach efforts, but ultimately, he said their goal is to find perpetrators, prosecute them and send them to prison.
“We’re doing this outreach for two reasons,” he said. “One is to prevent kids from being used in this way, and that’s part of the purpose of this film — is to show people the tactics of these online predators, how they take on this persona of a teenager, how they research their victims, and then once they have their hooks in them, never let go.”
“We also want to communicate to the victims there’s help,” Heimann added.
He was joined by Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham and sex trafficking survivor Charlie Falkis. Both spoke to the importance of awareness and shared their role in preventing sextortion and human trafficking and supporting survivors.
“I appreciate organizations like Uprising and other organizations that are represented in the task force, who have opened up and welcomed survivors into their creative spaces,” said Falkis. “We can only do better once we learn better. And really having that lived experience perspective, I think has helped Wyoming shift the tracks that we’re in, and really work toward that goal of being able to have community awareness and make those identifications.”
Markham has been working in the anti-human trafficking movement for nearly a decade and started the nonprofit in the awareness and prevention education field. She is proud of the work her organization has done and the strides the task force has made. Because there’s around 600,000 residents of the state, Markham said communities have the ability to have large impacts.
While Wyoming is the least-populated state in the country, she said sextortion and human trafficking are just as significant an issue here as in other states. Reports have been made of human trafficking on Interstate 80, family trafficking in rural areas and online predation.
Specifically, in Markham’s educational outreach in middle schools and high schools, she said surveys reveal close to 10% of teen participants have experienced a form of sextortion. They have done 1,400 anonymous surveys in Wyoming so far.
“That can happen in 60 minutes,” Heimann said regarding the quick process to take advantage of a minor. “From friend request to naked picture.”
Markham hopes to remove the stigma surrounding the issue in order to encourage young adults to seek help and a healthy resolution.
“We’ll literally talk to a class of 30 kids, and I’ll get three who come up to me after and disclose to me that this is something they’re actively experiencing. And then there’s all the kids who say they know someone who this has happened to,” she said. “There’s not many reports coming in, so they’re trying to handle it on their own because it’s shameful for them.”
When it comes to prevention, Markham said community members need to start educating elementary students. She said they’re reaching them too late in their teens, because they should be aware of the warning signs and empowered to report.
Heimann said nothing protects Wyoming from predators except attention to it, and residents’ willingness to protect themselves and others. This is why he considers awareness an important key to community safety online and in person.
“Part of this film series is to communicate that our children are not to blame, and that means that we, as adults, need to understand this phenomenon — need to realize that we are the only way our children can get out,” he said.
“Because sextortion doesn’t stop once they have their hooks in. These predators are not going to let go until that child finds a trusted adult who will help, or the perpetrator gets arrested or, sadly, the child hurts themselves or kills themselves. And we don’t want the third.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.