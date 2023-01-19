CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force announced the start of its statewide tour of community film screenings and recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month during a news conference here Wednesday.

The first screening of “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” is Thursday night at 6 at Laramie High School. Due to inclement weather, the Cheyenne showing has been moved to next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College and will be followed by a panel discussion on current trends in Wyoming and how to protect children.

