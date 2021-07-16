GILLETTE (WNE) — Two teenagers were arrested and a third is still at large after they were caught driving a stolen pickup through Fox Park and the Energy Capital Sports Complex on Wednesday night, causing more than $40,000 in damage in the process.
A call first came in of a suspected drunken driver when a 26-year-old woman reported she saw a white 2006 Chevy pickup collide with a portable toilet at Fox Park then crash through her own fence and drive in circles through her backyard, said Police Lt. Kelly Alger.
Officers found empty alcohol bottles, broken glass and a backpack at the park.
A few minutes later, another call came in reporting the pickup had busted through a fence at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
When police arrived, bystanders had one of the suspects, age 14, apprehended. The witnesses said there were two more boys who ran off. Officers tracked down a 16-year-old boy, but the third suspect was still unidentified as of Thursday morning.
It was later learned that the truck was stolen and both teenagers were taken to jail. Both teenagers are thought to have been “impaired to some degree,” Alger said.
Estimated damage to the backyard, both parks and the truck is more than $40,000.
“Most of that is going to be fencing that they just drove through until the truck was no longer operational and that’s when they ran, is my understanding,” Alger said.
Both teenagers were arrested for felony conspiracy to commit destruction of property and felony theft, Alger said.