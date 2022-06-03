CHEYENNE – Thomas “Tom” Callison, one of two contenders for the GOP nomination to become Laramie County’s next district attorney, says he hopes for smooth relations with law enforcement.
Should he win, the local attorney hopes for a productive relationship between the DA’s office and local police and sheriff’s deputies. In a recent interview, and in follow-up emails to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in the past week, he also said he would seek to oversee a high-functioning office culture.
The outgoing DA, Leigh Anne Manlove, has been accused by others in the county’s criminal justice system of running a dysfunctional office and of contributing to sour relations with law enforcement. Callison said he has some sympathy for her situation; the state bar association wants the Wyoming Supreme Court to revoke her law license.
A “healthy work environment for the employees” in the DA’s office is among Callison’s plans, should he win. He said he would want the employees there to enjoy working with him.
“Very good cooperation with law enforcement” also is something Callison would work toward, he said. That “needs to occur, and I would like to foster that.”
“I think law enforcement really needs the DA,” the lawyer said. They need each other’s “ear.”
Another plank of Callison’s verbal campaign platform is that he thinks there needs to be more focus on drug and alcohol addiction. He said he is a past cocaine addict himself, and he has worked in the field of addiction recovery and support for many years. He said he has been recovered from his addiction for several years, and he described addiction as generally being poorly understood.
“The addiction in this town is rampant, particularly the meth addiction,” the candidate said of methamphetamines. “A large portion of crimes in this community relate to meth use and/or other substances.”
Sending those accused of using, but not distributing or selling drugs to drug court “in appropriate cases, that would be my preference,” Callison said. “Prison, jails, to me, (are) a last resort. But it is a necessary resort.”
“I really would like to focus on the major suppliers” of drugs, he said. And sexual assault and related crimes “need great attention,” the lawyer also said.
Most recently, Callison has been a staff attorney for about a year at Legal Aid of Wyoming, a job he is leaving as he seeks elected office for the first time in his career. Depending on how things work out, he said he might next return to private practice.
From 2008 to April 2021, he was a defense consultant on professional license disciplinary matters before Colorado licensing boards, among other matters.
Records, emails to the WTE, and an interview with the Colorado state attorney regulation counsel show that Callison is not currently licensed to work as a lawyer in Colorado, where he previously ran his own law office and worked for the state attorney general’s office on health care licensing disciplinary matters. To practice again, he would need to pass the state’s bar exam and a professional responsibility test and successfully petition for reinstatement before a hearing board, according to Jessica Yates, who is the head of the state Supreme Court’s Attorney Regulation Counsel’s office.
For a two-year period in 2008-2010, Callison had his Colorado law license suspended in a settlement. He “neglected” six clients and did not follow the notice requirements regarding his “administrative suspension from the practice of law and his transfer to disability inactive status. Respondent later continued to represent a client while he was suspended,” according to disciplinary records.
In Wyoming, Callison has no disciplinary history, said Mark Gifford of the Wyoming State Bar’s Office of Bar Counsel. “He is currently licensed and in good standing.”
Callison was first admitted to the Wyoming bar in 1989. In 2009, he was suspended for nonpayment of annual license fees, and his membership expired in 2012. “He applied for admission again in 2020 after obtaining a passing score on the July 2019 Uniform Bar Exam,” Gifford wrote in an email. “He cleared character and fitness review and was readmitted to the Bar on April 26, 2021.”