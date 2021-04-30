TORRINGTON (WNE) — Safewise, a home security and home safety consulting group, recently announced Torrington is the second safest city in Wyoming.
According to its website, safewise.com, Worland was ranked first, followed by (in order) Torrington, Green River, Sheridan, Douglas, Laramie, Cody, Rock Springs, Gillette and Lander.
“It all boils down to creating connections with our community and engaging in relationships to help us to prevent and solve crime,” Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson said. “It’s really critical for us to have a mindset and a value set where we care about people enough, that we are investing in not only preventing crime in our community but helping people to get better every time that we contact them; and helping ourselves to get better as well.”
Safewise does assessments based upon an in-house matrix used to identify the safest cities throughout the United States. It uses information obtained from the Uniform Crime Reporting Program (UCR) created by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other area factors, both quantitative and qualitative, to make its determinations.
To view more information, visit safewise.com/blog/ safest-cities-wyoming/.