PINEDALE (WNE) — Three people arrested for possessing forged writings with intent to defraud and using a false identity after the driver was stopped for speeding each pleaded not guilty on March 18 to assorted felonies and misdemeanors.
On Feb. 9, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper James DiMele stopped a 2020 Toyota Camry, rented by Antwan T. Kegler and driven by Nykolus K. Williams-Richburg with Jerquila K. Bell as passenger. The trooper said the car was going 88 miles per hour in a 70-mph speed zone, according to his affidavit.
Richburg provided a license and Social Security card in the name of Alvin L. Johnson and a citation was issued in that name, it says. However, a K9 drug dog alerted to the vehicle and a search yielded marijuana – as well as “dozens of stolen driver’s licenses, credit/debit cards, checkbooks and a passport.”
The search turned up more than 50 items, including cell phones and a South Dakota woman’s completed check – “all stolen from numerous states over the past several weeks,” Trooper DiMele said.
The three were arrested and taken into custody, where Bell allegedly entered the jail with marijuana hidden on her person.
Kegler, Bell and Richburg are each charged with felony counts of conspiracy to possess a forged writing, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to court records.