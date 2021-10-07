CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation now has an easier-to-find list of the state's missing persons.
As of Wednesday, the webpage listed 74 people currently classified as missing in the state, starting with the most recent "last seen" date. The earliest case on the list is a Fremont County man who disappeared in April 1974.
The list isn't entirely new, but was separated out from a combined unsolved cases list during a recent website redesign, DCI staff said. Now, the missing persons list is separate from the homicide and unsolved cases list.
"This was part of (the redesign) – making sure that what we have is user-friendly, and that we're able to provide the information that the citizens need," said Allison Moore, deputy director of Criminal Justice Information Services at DCI.
Missing persons must be reported by local law enforcement to the FBI's National Crime Information Center, often called NCIC. When entered into NCIC, staff with DCI's Control Terminal Unit adds it to DCI's statewide database. The control terminal provides telecommunications services that connect Wyoming agencies with the FBI.
"That database is not publicly available because it includes all kinds of personal identifying information, such as Social Security numbers, so that's why they also will update the webpage separately," Moore said.
After a person has been missing for two weeks, control terminal staff adds that person to DCI's public list, which includes information like where the person was last seen, their physical description, the local law enforcement agency that should be contacted and any other notable information.
Moore said the two-week period was established because, on average, about 90% of the state's missing persons are cleared within two weeks. And because the terminal is staffed by just two people, it would be "extremely difficult" to update the webpage more frequently, she said.
The control terminal used to be staffed 24/7, Moore said, but the agency lost positions in 2016 because of state budget cuts. Two employees now work at the terminal from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They look at the webpage every weekday, removing people from it as they're removed from NCIC by law enforcement.
Moore said the new missing persons webpage has already received attention – both from the public and from law enforcement – after being shared on social media.
Only people reported to NCIC to have gone missing in Wyoming will be added to DCI's public webpage.
According to DCI, eight people who are currently missing were last seen in Laramie County. One of those is Silas Ojeda, a 13-month-old boy who disappeared in October 2016. Logan Rogers of Cheyenne pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case in November 2017 and was given a possible two decades in prison, but the child's remains have never been found.
Missing persons last seen in Laramie County:
Zackery J. Hinsley, 17, was last seen on Sept. 21. He is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information or contact with Hinsley is asked to call the Laramie County Sheriff's Office at 307-633-4700 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7181.
Regina Knipper, 14, was last seen on Aug. 19. She is a white female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a pierced nose. Anyone with information or contact with Knipper is asked to call the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-633-4700 or DCI at 307-777-7181.
Hollyanna Clark, 39, was last seen on July 21. She is a white female, approximately 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 250 pounds, with green eyes, blonde hair and no teeth. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, red shorts, blue tennis shoes and carrying a blue mug. Anyone with information or contact with Clark is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 307-633-4700 or DCI at 307-777-7181.
Robert Blue Jr., 15, was last seen on May 17, 2020. He is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is known to have acne on his face. Blue was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, maroon shorts and socks with no shoes on. Anyone with information or contact with Blue is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 307-633-4700 or DCI at 307-777-7181.
John Emory Hoff, 35, was last seen on July 9, 2019, in a blue Ford Expedition with Nebraska plates. He is reported to be a white male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with green eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his abdomen and may also go by "Little John" or "J Rock." Anyone with information or contact with Hoff is asked to contact CPD at 307-637-6500 or DCI at 307-777-7181.
Ahnalise Michelle Schulz, 19, was last seen on Dec. 21, 2018. She is reported to be a white female, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information or contact with Schulz is asked to contact CPD at 307-637-6500 or DCI at 307-777-7181.
Silas Anthony Ojeda, 13 months, was last seen on Oct. 23, 2016. He is a black male, approximately 2 feet, 5 inches tall and 18 pounds, with brown eyes and black, curly hair. He was wearing 9-12 months size of clothing. He is believed to be a victim of foul play, but no body has been recovered at this time. Anyone with information on Silas is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 307-633-4700 or DCI at 307-777-7181.
Melanie Ehman, 58, was last seen on July 24, 2015. She is a white female, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last known to be driving a white pickup truck with dual rear wheels with Florida plates, pulling a white fifth-wheel camper with Florida plates. Anyone with information or contact with Ehman is asked to contact CPD at 307-637-6500 or DCI at 307-777-7181.