Mental health response, complaint protocols and creating a long-term civilian oversight board are some issues identified by a task force charged with examining local law enforcement.
The Working Group for Police and Community and Laramie City Council met Tuesday for an update on the volunteer group's work.
The working group, made up of more than 20 residents, city employees and members of the Laramie Police Department, started meeting last June with a goal of forming recommendations for City Council that encourage improvement and potential reform of the Police Department.
“We really count on citizens to step up when we have these kinds of community conversations,” said Mayor Paul Weaver, thanking the group for dedicating more than 30 hours so far.
The group presented six recommendations though co-chairs Tracey Rosenlund and Mitch Cushman who said that between the large size of the group and its virtual meeting format, it was difficult to assess each of the topics with the depth they deserve.
Along with biweekly meetings, the working group held three public comment forums. City Council is expected to vote on the recommendations within the next three weeks and will give public notice when it sets a time for that.
Mental health response
The working group would like to see a response method developed for the Police Department by mental health professionals and the Albany County Mental Health Board, as well as increased collaboration between the city and Albany County.
The Mental Health Board, formed in 2017, has been working for about a year to collect data from the Police Department and Ivinson Memorial Hospital that will help inform a coordinated law enforcement response to calls involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
“We want to look at what the scope of the problem is," said Clair White, a member of the Mental Health Board. "We’re really trying to take a data-driven approach and see what the data tells us."
Other members of the Mental Health Board at Tuesday's meeting agreed that increasing collaboration between the county and city law enforcement would be a step in the right direction.
The working group also recommends that City Council do more data collection and program evaluation to help coordinate mental health response opportunities in the Police Department.
Since 2007, the LPD has provided Crisis Intervention Team training to its officers, which is meant to help with mental health response. Over the past five years, the training expanded to dispatchers, with about half of them now trained in crisis intervention, said Police Chief Dale Stalder.
Previously, an officer responding to a call may not have known if there was a mental health issue involved until after arriving on the scene. Now, there is a higher chance dispatchers can determine if there is mental illness or crisis involved before involving an officer.
“I wanted to acknowledge the work that (the Police Department) has done with mental health,” said City Council member Andrea Summerville said. “They are pretty ahead of the curve with training and other aspects.”
Residents will soon be able to seek mental health resources without involving law enforcement through a 9-8-8 mental health crisis call line, which is set to roll out in July.
Council member Sharon Cumbie said that even if mental health resources are available, connecting people to those resources is a constant challenge.
“We probably could’ve spent a year digging into mental health response on its own with how critical it is,” Summerville said.
Community oversight
The working group proposes two ways City Council to incorporate public input to help increase transparency and guide the Police Department toward better public service.
The first is to create an oversight board with the help of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.
There are some legal questions about how much oversight, and in which areas, would be allowed by residents and clarifying these points will take more time and research, working group members said.
“While I don’t disregard (NACOLE’s) research, I think that they’re very targeted in what they want to see in terms of outcomes,” Stalder said.
He suggested that when the council first discussed creating the working group, the city should include research from law enforcement and public safety organizations such as the National Institute of Justice and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
There also was talk of forming a committee of residents who would be responsible for instigating collaboration between the Police Department and the community as a way to increase transparency.
It would include formerly incarcerated and underrepresented people with a goal to include people who’ve had positive and negative experiences with law enforcement.
“We really need to be focused on that relationship between the community and law enforcement … hearing voices from the community that often don’t have their voices heard and have those voices cultivated,” said working group member Joe Horther.
There was some confusion within the group as to whether or not a law enforcement representative would be allowed on the committee.
Cushman and Rosenlund said they were under the impression that the group would be civilian only and act as a liaison with the Police Department. Stalder said he imagined it closer to Cheyenne’s Police and Community Together committee, which includes law enforcement representation.
“It's concerning to me that there is such a large voice coming from law enforcement in what City Council should do,” said working group member Linda Devine, adding there seemed to be a lack of balance between the amount of representation from the general public versus the Police Department and city.
Those at Tuesday's meeting were split about whether including police would help or hinder a committee moving forward. Resident Andrew Joel Fonte said the city and LPD has worked to achieve reform before, but without much success.
“There’s a reason why we’re talking tonight, and it's their policies,” Fonte said. “There’s poor people all over our community who are hurting.
"There’s people who feel they’re behind bars sitting in their houses because people are not listening.”
There was consensus that there should be some form of community work going forward, whether that's continuing the working group or forming another committee or task force.
“In forming a board, are we recognizing that this is an important subject for our city that needs to be addressed in an ongoing way,” Cumbie said.
Complaint process
Expanding the ability for people to file complaints about police activity outside of the Police Department was another recommendation from the working group.
“The intimidation factor of filing a complaint against the Police Department is certainly uncomfortable for people,” said council member Pat Gabriel.
Members of the working group said they’d like to see the city take a more proactive approach to its complaint process that's easy for residents to find and access without fear of facing retribution or being ignored.
As the system now works, people can file complaints on the city’s website and forwarded to the Police Department. There is an option to leave the name box blank on the form, but this feature isn’t advertised, Rosenlund said.
There also is potential to lose anonymity when specifying the place and time an issue happened, said council member Erin O’Doherty.
The working group envisioned an entity outside of the Police Department or the city that could funnel complaints to the right people, and then get back to the complainant with results of any investigation that it caused, Rosenlund said.
The Police Department already responds to individuals with the general outcome of a case, but doesn’t give many specifics because it can't share information about personnel issues, Stalder said.
There is an option to submit complaints anonymously through the city manager’s office or through City Council members, but some on the working group felt that having a completely separate system would minimize bias in the process.
Resident Melinda Reyes talked about her experience trying to file a complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, noting that the office’s alleged unwillingness to document her complaints caused difficulty.
“Since LPD is stepping up," Reyes said. "I’m hoping that the Sheriff’s Office and DCI would be encouraged by that ... just through the public awareness that there is a problem with accountability and transparency in the Albany County justice system."
Fonte expressed a similar issue with the city, claiming that he faced retribution for bringing a complaint about law enforcement to the city manager’s office.
With five law enforcement agencies acting in Laramie, there were some concerns that people may not always be aware of which department they had a negative interaction with.
Council member Bryan Shuster said he hopes that the recommendations from the working group will be shared with the Sheriff’s Office and other members of law enforcement, as the city only has jurisdiction over the Laramie Police Department.
Citizens academy
The working group explored forming a citizens academy that would allow people to experience training similar to a police officer and increase understanding of how the Police Department operates.
The greatest benefit of such a program would be an increased understanding of the Police Department, but Mayor Paul Weaver said it wouldn’t be with worthwhile given cost and time requirements.
“It seemed like something that although it might be useful, would increase the burden on (the Police Department) and the city’s resources to provide it,” Weaver said.
Stalder said one way to minimize resource constraints to the same end would be to allow people to audit police officer training classes.
Council members O’Doherty and Brian Harrington expressed concern that an academy could result in vigilante sentiments, even if that was not the intention.
Logistical issues
Multiple members of the working group also said it was difficult to come up with in-depth recommendations.
“We had time to collect lots of information, but that information wasn’t always critically looked at and critically collected,” Cushman said.
Rosenlund said that despite instructions to avoid any conflicts of interest, some members seemed intent on obstructing the civilian oversight process.
“If this is supposed to be about getting feedback from the community, I wonder why we had the (police chief and City Council members) instead of community members only,” Rosenlund said.
She also said it didn’t feel possible to extend the working group’s time to get more done, although that would have helped the process.
“I think this does give us the opportunity to move forward with some of these discussions,” Rosenlund said. “The community forum showed clear support for reforms ... that maybe the working group wasn’t able to address because of those time constraints.”