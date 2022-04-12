CHEYENNE – A New Zealand-based fencing and wire machinery manufacturer has decided its North American hub will be located in Cheyenne.
UMC Technology Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing of wire fence fabrication machinery. The company recently released a patented new product: the Fence Lokk Machine, or FLM, series.
"Their FLM machine is the only fabricated fence machine in the world capable of producing two different types of fence knot with the same machine," a news release from economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS explained. "Combining decades of experience and innovation, UMC has been able to deliver a high-speed, versatile, state-of-the-art machine with integrated safety and wide-ranging functionality."
This new machine was the "result of widespread consultation with the fencing industry," and created a fencing machine that saves time and money for manufacturers, the news release said.
The company's Cheyenne location – its first in the U.S. – will create 10 jobs, with more planned in the future, according to the release.
The announcement was made Friday by Gov. Mark Gordon at the Cheyenne LEADS annual meeting and banquet, held at Little America Hotel & Resort.
The facility will be located in the Cheyenne LEADS-owned North Range Business Park just west of Cheyenne. UMC plans to begin construction of the 20,000-square-foot facility this summer.
"After the decision was made to set up a North America location, and careful consideration was given, UMC made the decision to choose the state of Wyoming for its manufacturing and sales facility," the release said.
The company's leadership apparently identified many similarities between New Zealand and Wyoming.
"The people are very friendly and hardworking, and the geography similar," UMC CEO Mark Ullrich said in the release. "We felt right at home from the first visit to Cheyenne last year."
Company leaders met with LEADS on their first visit to Cheyenne in late 2021, according to the release.
"It wasn’t long after that initial meeting we committed to Cheyenne," Ullrich said. "There was a lot of support from the LEADS staff, along with the LEADS board to make our move to Cheyenne a reality."
The manufacturing company "intends to be an American company, and fully immerse themselves in the community and commit to the people in the area," the release said.
"UMC Technology Ltd. is a perfect fit for Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming," Cheyenne LEADS CEO Betsey Hale said in the release. "UMC is a family-owned company that provides quality jobs, great benefits and will be an active member of the community."
Mayor Patrick Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday that the company's move "validates" the city's efforts to become an attractive location for business and for manufacturing. He emphasized LEADS' role in attracting and working with businesses looking to expand or relocate, calling the economic development entity the city's "biggest cheerleader."
Collins also mentioned the announcement last November that sporting goods manufacturer Wright & McGill, producer of Eagle Claw fishing tackle, would open a plant in Cheyenne in the coming years. LEADS was also instrumental in that arrangement.
"When (CEO Mark Ullrich) articulated the reasons he wanted to come to Cheyenne, to me, that's just such an important victory for us," the mayor said. "What I think is going to happen is, the more of these (businesses) we get, the more the story gets out there that people need to look at Cheyenne."