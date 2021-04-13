POWELL (WNE) — Longtime Buffalo Bill Center of the West staff member Rebecca West has been named as the center’s next executive director and CEO. West’s promotion was announced Monday.
“It’s a great opportunity to promote one of our own,” said Center of the West Board Chairman Bill Shiebler. “Her long term experience with the center, her deep educational background, her experience on the management team, and her excellent reputation among her peers are all tremendous positives that make her a great fit to lead the center.”
West now serves as the Collier-Read Director of Curatorial, Education and Museum Services Division, as curator of the Plains Indian Museum and as department head of the Buffalo Bill Museum.
She began her career with the center in 1994 as an intern working as an associate researcher. West has since been promoted several times and has served in a wide range of roles across the center.
“The past year has been a challenging one for museums around the world, and the Center of the West is no exception,” West said. “I have been fortunate to learn and mature under some of the best and brightest people who have worked here. I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with our tremendous staff to address not only our current challenges, but also some wonderful opportunities for the center and the community.”