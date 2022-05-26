LARAMIE -- Laramie Connections Center has been working to fill some gaps here in nonprofit services. Now, the group will expand its services to Cheyenne.
Since 2020, Laramie Connections Center has offered rides to people in Laramie who need to get to medical or lifestyle appointments within the city or to Loveland and Fort Collins in Colorado and to Cheyenne.
The organization received two $20,000 grants through the Wyoming Department of Family Services, which it will use to expand this service to people living in Laramie County.
The group will look to hire two employees to give Laramie County residents rides to medical appointments, said founder Tim Snowbarger. It will also buy another minivan.
“We’re very glad and humble to be able to serve in the gap of helping transportation, because we’re learning what a need it is, and it’s just beginning to grow,” Snowbarger said.
He cited a combination of a lack of public transportation in the area, high gas prices and more people who can no longer drive. Many people who use the ride service express their gratitude to volunteers, adding that they didn’t know what they would have done without Laramie Connections.
“As an individual who has never had to deal with not having transportation, it’s mind-boggling to think of all the daily issues that come up if you don’t have it,” Snowbarger said. “It’s critical for social interaction, health (and) getting out and about.”
The organization will work to build connections with nonprofits and medical care providers in Cheyenne to coordinate the expanding ride service system. There are medical groups that provide funding for transportation but not the service itself, offering an in for the organization to keep the service free for users.
Laramie Connections expects to receive the grant money in July and start the expansion around then. In the meantime, the group will continue to search for volunteers to help with the program in Laramie as well.