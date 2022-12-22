CHEYENNE – Some residents of Cheyenne might not be familiar with Needs Inc., but the demand for the nonprofit’s services has been steadily on the rise.
Among the services Needs provides to the homeless and low-income residents, the most significant is likely its food pantry. It’s estimated the organization is serving an average of 130 people each day.
That figure isn’t just a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – demand has rapidly increased since 2019. Needs continues to offer weekly “walk-in” bags, “commodity” bags every 10 days and monthly food boxes to those that qualify.
In the back office, making everything function from deep behind the scenes, is Damon Hart, supervisor of the Needs food pantry.
It’s not a job for the faint of heart.
“You can be the biggest, toughest guy in the world,” Hart said Tuesday, “but when you have somebody like a single mom with five kids come in, you’ll just absolutely lose it on the spot.”
Hart works a normal shift with the five other employees at Needs. A day consists of making trips to and from locations where food can be donated, wheeling nonperishable food out of the back storage area and assembling packages for people using the service.
It is a non-stop process that gets repetitive, like “working in a post office,” Hart joked.
A native of Texas, Hart first arrived at Needs to take part in the most simple job it offers – shoveling the sidewalk free of snow during the winter. Soon, he was driving the truck, then doing contract labor, and finally got hired as pantry supervisor full time three years ago.
Admittedly, it isn’t a position that he will stay in forever. It is emotionally taxing, and those that do come in to work with Needs hardly last as long as Hart has, as they serving those who have frostbitten fingers, unfed children and no home.
“We’ll have volunteers come in, and they’ve never seen this side of anything,” he said. “It will put a whole different perspective on the way you look at things. You realize how lucky you are for everything you have when you see somebody that has nothing.”
There’s one story that sticks with him through the years as a reminder of why he does what he does.
Early on in his time with Needs, a roughly 60-year-old man came in and told him that his family’s house had burned down. The fire took everything but his truck – even his driver’s license was lost in the fire.
“We gave him the food, and when I tell you this man was crying quarter-size teardrops, I’m not exaggerating,” he said “We was able to help him go get clothes. We was able to help him with food. That’s the one that does creep in (when I wonder if) I’d want to do something else.”
What makes matters more difficult is that Hart suspects the majority of Cheyenne doesn’t seem to recognize what Needs is doing for the community day in and day out.
The homeless population, in particular, learns about services through word of mouth, but the nonprofit hopes to see an increase in participation among those who have housing, but fall within the tax bracket that qualifies them to receive help.
It’s likely that a stigma deters people from taking advantage of Needs services, but acquiring one monthly food box can serve as an impactful supplement to a person’s regular grocery haul over the span of 30 days.
That being said, Needs receives a significant amount of donations when food drives are held. Enough so that its pantry is stacked to the ceiling with cans of nonperishables and its freezer is filled with pounds upon pounds of meat.
“You help a lot of people. You see a lot of different aspects of life,” he said. “People struggle for a lot of different reasons. You can go from feeling so glad helping somebody, but then, at the same time, hear stories from people.
“When you think you have it bad, it can really put a different perspective on things.”
Like any good leader, Hart doesn’t believe he’s deserving of the title “Unsung Hero.” To him, everyone at Needs Inc. is just as deserving of the title as he is.
This is what Taylor Albert, the organization’s outgoing executive director, said is so special about Hart.
During the pandemic, Hart stepped up and saw the nonprofit through one of the most difficult times in its history, she said. He draws little attention, but he goes above and beyond by completing smaller tasks himself.
With how stressful the job can be, the thing that keeps him around is how tight knit he and his team of workers are. Many of them are volunteers, some are paid through the AARP program, but all of them are in pursuit of the same goal.
And one thing that Albert mentioned, which Hart failed to offer himself, was that Hart created the “walk-in” bag specifically for the transient community.
“Damon is one of the most humble people I’ve ever met, and he works super hard,” Albert said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “A lot of times, people don’t know how much he’s done until they go back and work with him and see how much he’s accomplishing very quietly without drawing any attention to himself.
“He’s just making incredible things happen for our community.”
That being said, it would be very, very difficult for him to step away.
“This is not my thing. Every former coworker and current one I have are ‘Unsung Heroes,’” Hart said. “Everybody who’s had anything to do with Needs – I wouldn’t have a job, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for everybody doing their part.
“I don’t think any one person deserves it any more than anyone else.”