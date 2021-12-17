Boomerang Writer
One of Laramie’s newest nonprofit organizations continues to grow and change as it seeks ways to collaborate, bring people together and fill the gaps — in other words, to connect.
Tim Snowbarger, founder of Laramie Connections Center, said the work isn’t always pretty, and it requires plenty of flexibility.
“We value the mess,” he said.
Laramie Connections Center has been honing its vision over the past three years as it looks for ways to “serve in the gaps,” he said.
For Snowbarger, that means connecting existing resources with each other, connecting volunteers with service opportunities and meeting needs that other agencies can’t.
The most visible component of the work of Laramie Connections Center is its fleet of brightly colored vehicles, which volunteers use to provide free rides around town or even out of town, often to medical appointments. The newest vehicle is an ADA-compliant minivan.
Snowbarger said the need for transportation continues to grow and has only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Laramie may be a small town, but even in a small town it’s hard to get around without a car.
“The need behind that has been unreal,” Snowbarger said. “It’s almost an epidemic.”
Laramie Connections also seeks out additional “gap services” it can provide.
For example, a half-dozen volunteers deliver meals from the Laramie Soup Kitchen directly to people who request them. Snowbarger said the opportunity opened up during the pandemic when the soup kitchen had to close its dining room.
“Laramie Connections found a hole in the web of services and has done a great job at filling it,” said Ted Cramer, executive director of the Soup Kitchen.
Another collaboration has emerged with Laramie Interfaith, which often provides hotel stays or bus tickets for clients. That agency doesn’t have its own means of helping clients get to other places in town. That’s where Laramie Connections Center comes in, answering calls for rides or deliveries.
“There are extensions of the services that (other agencies) offer that they don’t execute — that they’d need to execute in order for their services to be complete,” Snowbarger said. “That’s a gap.”
Interfaith Director Josh Watanabe said Laramie Connections Center has become an integral part of Laramie’s nonprofit network.
“Having Laramie Connections operating in town helps Laramie Interfaith clients by bridging the literal gap in services we can offer,” he said.
In the course of providing transportation, Snowbarger also saw a need for referral-based moving services. A flatbed trailer is available for some of the heavy lifting, and he envisions getting a large moving van at some point in the future.
Snowbarger has been working in Laramie’s nonprofit realm since moving here from Denver, intending to start a church affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene denomination. The earliest piece of Laramie Connections Center was called Lasso Events, which connects volunteers with organizations that need help.
During that course of that work, Snowbarger said, he noticed more ways he could support existing efforts while not duplicating work already happening.
A couple years ago, in talking with a nurse at the Downtown Clinic, he learned that many patients cancel appointments at the last minute because their transportation plans have fallen through or never materialized.
He hadn’t envisioned offering rides, but after thinking about it for a few weeks, he got the program underway.
“It’s been really organic and really relational,” he said.
Snowbarger said future plans include obtaining an all-weather passenger vehicle and finding an indoor transportation hub to store vehicles. Paid staff might be in the future, but Snowbarger doesn’t want to compromise the volunteer spirit of the organization.
Jason Ricks, the pastor of Emmaus Road Community Church, said Laramie Connections has been a “breath of fresh air” for the city and the faith community.
“By implementing much-needed gap services and by providing countless opportunities for those from various churches to serve together, they have fostered a spirit of unity as we seek to put God’s kingdom first,” he said.
Laramie Main Street Director Trey Sherwood said her organization partners with Laramie Connections because it’s doing the hard work of creating places for people to plug in and building relationships along the way.
“Grassroots community-building is only as successful as the systems that connect us,” she said.