Jayvion Taylor places bets on a horse racing machine at Wyoming Downs in Cheyenne. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

DOUGLAS – Voters narrowly gave their nod of approval for pari-mutuel horse betting in the county last November. Last week, the Converse County commissioners formally did the same when they okayed a resolution allowing 307 Horse Racing, Inc. to open a facility in Douglas.

Touted as a multi-million deal that will preserve as many as 45 jobs and potentially add more, 307 intends to purchase Ranahan Steakhouse on Muirfield Court from the Pollock and Russell families and convert part of it.

