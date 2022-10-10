Then-Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, laughs moments before convening the opening day of the 65th Wyoming Legislature’s 40-day general session on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
An Alabama-headquartered real estate firm has purchased Onsite Property Management Services of Fort Collins, Colorado, it was announced this past week.
The Birmingham-based acquirer, a firm called Evernest, announced the transaction on Monday. Its news release said the deal adds some 500 homes to the buyer’s Fort Collins and northern Colorado portfolio of properties, giving it more than 12,000 residences managed in the U.S.
“This purchase also includes the association management contracts of the roughly 7,000 homes across Colorado and Wyoming that are part of Onsite Property Management Services’ HOA division,” the firm said. “The acquisition also represents Evernest’s first foray into the Cheyenne” market, it added.
“Our goal is to build a full-service real estate business throughout the Front Range, and this acquisition is a significant step toward that,” said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest’s founder and CEO, in the written statement.
Onsite Property Management Services’ co-owners are Ryan Williamson and AJ Jones.