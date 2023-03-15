County pocket annexed

A plot of land along Ridge Road near Harvey Street was annexed by the city of Cheyenne in February, but a zoning change for an apartment complex at the site was rejected at this week’s City Council meeting.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A final attempt to zone 10 acres in northeastern Cheyenne to allow for a high-density apartment complex failed Monday night.

During the regular Cheyenne City Council meeting, a motion to zone land at Ridge Road and Holland Court “City NR-3” failed for a final time.

