CHEYENNE — Barnes and Noble announced the details of its planned return to Cheyenne on Sunday via Facebook and Instagram.
The permanent storefront will be located at 5116 Frontier Mall Dr. #400, and is scheduled to open on Oct. 25. The location is the former home of Natural Grocers; the grocery retailer moved into the former Barnes and Noble site at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. after the national book chain closed up shop in May 2022 due to the cost of rent at that location.
“Obviously we’ve also heard all the comments, ‘Doubtful.’ ‘They’ll change their mind. Again.’ ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ I understand it’s frustrating not having us in your hometown, but we ARE coming back very soon!” the store said in the Facebook post.
They also cite “building permits, electrical issues, supplies and leasing agreements” as reason for the delay in securing a new brick-and-mortar location.
When Facebook commenter Shellby Black Mefford asked if this would be a temporary or permanent location, the company’s representative responded with “This is our permanent location. We are aware of the size difference between this location and the old one (on) Dell Range, but we are going to stock all the good titles and authors that you all still love.”
According to its website, Barnes and Noble has approximately 600 bookstores, which, along with online sales, account for the sale of more than 190 million physical books per year. In addition, the chain is the largest retailer of magazines in America, carrying about 3,000 magazine titles and more than 400 newspaper titles, the website said.
