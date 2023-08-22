Barnes & Noble Cheyenne

The Barnes & Noble Booksellers location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne is seen in this screenshot taken from Google.

CHEYENNE — Barnes and Noble announced the details of its planned return to Cheyenne on Sunday via Facebook and Instagram.

The permanent storefront will be located at 5116 Frontier Mall Dr. #400, and is scheduled to open on Oct. 25. The location is the former home of Natural Grocers; the grocery retailer moved into the former Barnes and Noble site at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. after the national book chain closed up shop in May 2022 due to the cost of rent at that location.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus