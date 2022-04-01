The Barnes & Noble Booksellers location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne in seen in this screenshot taken from Google. Company officials said Thursday, March 31, 2022, they plan to temporarily relocate the store to Frontier Mall while they search for a new location. The current building will be redeveloped for Natural Grocers.
CHEYENNE – Barnes & Noble Booksellers announced Thursday that the local store at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. will close on May 15.
After 27 years, the building's landlord has decided to redevelop the space as the future location of Natural Grocers. Earlier this week, Natural Grocers told the Cheyenne City Council of its hopes to get a retail liquor license to sell alcohol at that coming location for its store.
The bookstore stands out locally for being the sole retailer that primarily sells new books in a bricks-and-mortar store.
The bookstore's closure doesn't mean the end of the national bookseller in Cheyenne. Barnes & Noble officials said in a news release that they plan to move to an interim store location at Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd., this spring.
"This will be while we search for our permanent home in the community," the release said. "We thank our wonderful Cheyenne booksellers for all their hard work and are pleased that they can continue bookselling in our temporary location. Book buyers can also shop with us 24 hours a day at bn.com."
The statement ended with, "We proudly serve America with more than 600 bookstores in every U.S. state and are actively opening newly designed stores in communities across the country. We expect that one will be back in this area before too long."