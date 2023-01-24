Barnes & Noble Cheyenne

The Barnes & Noble Booksellers location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne is seen in this screenshot taken from Google. 

Company officials said they plan to reopen the store this summer at the former home of Natural Grocers, which now occupies the building that had been home to the bookstore.

CHEYENNE — A number of new businesses plan to open in Cheyenne this year, and retail bookseller Barnes & Noble will also return to the Capital City.

The new bookstore will go into the former home of Natural Grocers in Frontier Plaza at 5116 Frontier Mall Drive. Barnes & Noble closed its bookstore on Dell Range Boulevard last May when its lease ended, and that location was leased to Natural Grocers.

