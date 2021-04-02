CHEYENNE – Camping World Holdings Inc. announced Thursday that an agreement has been signed to acquire approximately 9 acres of land off of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne for development of a new SuperCenter location.
This location will be the retailer’s first facility in the state of Wyoming, with an anticipated opening in late 2021 or early 2022.
“We are excited to open our first location in the state of Wyoming as we propel toward our goal of a national recreational dealer platform in all 48 contiguous states,” Marcus Lemonis, CEO and chairman of Camping World Holdings, said in a news release. “Each location we open across the U.S. represents significant economic impact for the communities, and convenient customer service and products for the 5.3 million active customers we serve. We are looking forward to developing this land and making Cheyenne our new home.”
The Cheyenne location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers, in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services, according to the release. No information was immediately available about how many people the store would employ.
Camping World, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide and a comprehensive ecommerce platform, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.
Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the company’s founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.