CHEYENNE – Anthony Haack began working for Culver’s as a teenager just to get some extra cash.
A decade later, he’s a partner in the Dell Range store he started working in as a teen and is developing a second location for the burger chain.
“I graduated from Central, was going to start at (Laramie County Community College) in the fall, but I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do,” Haack said. “I started at Culver’s to just make a living, but then I really bought into the culture there. It felt like home.”
Now, Haack and his partner, Guy Mann, are developing a second Culver’s location on Lincolnway where Poor Richard’s restaurant used to stand. Mann’s daughter, Danica Mann, will be running a The Human Bean coffee shop next door to the business, where the former Pizza Hut was located.
Both buildings were razed earlier this month to make way for the burger restaurant and coffee shop, which are being built from the ground up. The Manns and Haack couldn’t say for sure when the businesses would open, but they’re eyeing either September or October.
They noted that The Human Bean will open first, shortly followed by the second Culver’s, due to The Human Bean being such a small building and concept.
The first Culver’s, located on Dell Range Boulevard, has been in operation since 2005. Culver’s is a fast casual chain mostly known for its butterburgers (named due to the burger buns being lightly buttered) and frozen custard, but also its fish and chicken dishes and salads.
Nothing much will be different between the two Culver’s locations, but Guy Mann noted they would be hiring around 60 people once they get closer to opening the restaurant.
“I do think we’re going to look at having a double drive-thru at the new location, but that would be about the biggest difference,” Haack said.
The Human Bean is a drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop, so customers won’t have to go inside to get their caffeine (or sugar) fix. Danica Mann pointed to the granita, or frozen espresso, as a particular favorite drink.
This will be the second The Human Bean location in Wyoming, with the other being in Laramie. Danica Mann said the Human Bean will hire anywhere from a dozen to 20 employees.
“I think [the new businesses] are going to be especially beneficial for that part of the community,” Greater Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen said. “We’re very excited Culver’s has chosen that spot, and I definitely think it’ll generate some revenue for the economy.”
Steenbergen noted that Culver’s has been a great community partner through the years, particularly investing in local students and fellow businesspeople, so he was excited to see the Cheyenne operation grow.
Plus, he said he believed that by adding two new businesses to that area of Lincolnway, more companies will look to that part of town as a potential development site.