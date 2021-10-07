ROCK SPRINGS -- Dunham’s is excited to announce its new store in Rock Springs this fall, where it will be opening in the White Mountain Mall. The store will be 60,000 square feet enabling Dunham’s to showcase a much broader assortment of categories and brands, and provide a best-in-class customer experience.
“We work tirelessly to ensure that our in-store experience evolves to meet the demands of our customers," said a Dunham's representative.
The store will offer an expanded footwear and apparel area, a much larger outdoor hunt, fish, camp and water sports area and a broad selection of fitness equipment. In addition, the new Dunham’s will offer an expanded selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, go-carts and mini bikes, hydration, work wear, denim and much more. The store will feature big name brands like Under Armour, Nike, Carhartt, Yeti, Hydro Flask, Levi’s and many more.
Dunham’s is very focused on delivering the name brands customers are looking for across its full assortment while delivering great value; both tie directly into Dunham’s motto “Big Names . . . Low Prices.”
Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating 241 stores in 22 states. Dunham’s is a privately held, Michigan-based company that opened its first store in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle. The chain has since grown to become a leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.
Dunham’s continues to rapidly expand its brick-and-mortar store base. While the company operates in several major metro areas, its primary focus is on providing a best-in-class experience to under-served secondary and tertiary markets where customers have limited opportunities to purchase sporting goods.
In addition to expanding its store base, Dunham’s has invested heavily in remodeling and expanding its existing stores in order to further meet customers’ needs. The company has substantially expanded its already wide range of category and brand offerings while continuing to deliver the great value that customers expect.
Dunham’s encourages people to get in the game at their location, where its big names bring people in and low prices bring them back.
Visit dunhamssports.com to find out more about the great brands and values Dunham’s Sports has to offer.