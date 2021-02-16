CHEYENNE – Presidents Day is coming up, and with it, one of the traditional big sales weekends of the year, especially when it comes to big-ticket items.
Appliances, furniture, mattresses, winter apparel and electronics are all heavily advertised during this period. However, just because something is “on sale” doesn’t mean the price is a good one.
The Better Business Bureau has the following tips on how to separate real deals from marketing fluff:
Read the fine print – An advertisement for a sale might scream “70% OFF!” while the critical “up to” is easy to miss. Make sure you know all the terms of the sale, not just the biggest discount available. Check for exclusions, which often include popular brands and items, and additional charge,s such as shipping.
Shop around – Even if one store is advertising a deep discount on a product, that doesn’t mean it’s the best price available. Comparison shop and look at other stores for possible competing products to get the best value for your money.
Check price history – Some retailers will slowly inflate their prices leading up to a big sale like Presidents Day or Black Friday, and then advertise a deep discount, but there may be little or no savings off the “normal” price.
Know what you have to do to get the price – Mail-in rebates are a common way manufacturers or retailers offer big discounts without having to miss out on all that revenue. Before you make a purchase, be sure to review whether the advertised price will be given at checkout, or if there are additional hoops to jump through. Also, be aware of other restrictions like having to select from stock on hand (i.e. no special orders or rain checks) or having to purchase items in a bundle.
Only buy what you want or need – It doesn’t matter how good a sale is, if you buy something you won’t use or didn’t really want or need, that’s not a good use of your money. Keeping a list of things to buy sorted into things you need right now, replacements or upgrades that need to happen sooner rather than later, and things that are just nice to have will help you avoid impulse purchases. Create and stick to a budget.
Deal with reputable retailers – Big sale weekends like Presidents Day can give scammers an opportunity. The website advertising something you want at a price too good to be true seems less suspicious when other retailers are also discounting the product. Still, check out businesses on BBB.org before making a purchase and take steps to protect yourself when buying from a new source, such as using a credit card with strong fraud protection.
For more information on avoiding online purchase scams, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxr45cvl. And remember you can always look up businesses, file complaints and submit customer reviews at BBB.org.