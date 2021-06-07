SHERIDAN (WNE) — In the summer of 2020, nearly double the number of boats were inspected at Lake DeSmet check stations than in 2019, and it’s likely that this summer will be another busy one.
“Last year was through the roof. Between April 18 and Sept. 27, when Lake DeSmet check stations were open, over 10,000 watercraft were inspected,” said Christina Schmidt, Wyoming Game and Fish Department public information specialist for the Sheridan Region. “In 2019, it was 5,768, so that number almost doubled.”
Reed Moore, aquatic invasive species specialist for the Game and Fish who supervises inspections, said the lake gets especially busy when the water temperature warms, and people head to the reservoir with boats in tow.
“We don’t get really busy until the water temperature is warmer, and right now it is still on the incline. But we are seeing people out fishing already, and statewide last year, we were up 40% from the previous year,” Moore said. “We don’t really have any way to track why that is, but pretty much everything regarding outdoor recreation, because of the pandemic, was up.”
With the introduction of kokanee salmon to the lake in 2019, and redoubled efforts to restore the rainbow trout population, it’s more important than ever to keep the ecosystem healthy. Everyone from agricultural water users to recreationalists depend on a healthy ecosystem at Lake DeSmet, and wildlife biologists are sampling fish populations this week. Boat inspections are also underway.