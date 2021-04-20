CODY (WNE) — As of Friday, select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park are now open to the public for the summer season, weather permitting. Visitors should expect modified operations that are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance.
Roads that will be open to the public by Friday include the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris), Norris to Canyon Village, the North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round).
The East Entrance outside Cody is scheduled to open 8 a.m. May 7.
The road between Canyon Junction and Tower-Roosevelt will be closed for the 2021 season.
Face masks are being required in all visitor facilities in Yellowstone National Park. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as hiking trails, overlooks and parking areas. This requirement is in support of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order, that mandates maskwearing on federal property and spaces.
Initially, some NPS and partner services will be limited and or modified, especially in the early spring. The Park works with partners to safely provide visitors services such as camping, lodging, dining, retail and activities, educational programs, fuel and automotive repair shops, and urgent care clinics. These services will be available through Yellowstone’s lodges, Delaware North general stores, Yellowstone Forever, Yellowstone Park Service Stations, Inc., Medcor at Yellowstone.