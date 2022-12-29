ROCK SPRINGS – A flight into Rock Springs had an unusual, but safe landing on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, (SCSO), at about 9:40 p.m., the office received reports of a developing situation at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
A Skywest commercial passenger airplane, arriving from Denver, destined for Rock Springs, reportedly slid off the runway upon attempting to land. The cause and details remain under investigation by airport personnel and federal aviation authorities.
SCSO partnered with Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Emergency Management, Rock Springs Fire Department and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to transport passengers to safety from the plane.
Jason Mower, public information officer for SCSO, said, “For our part of the incident, we credit a cooperative effort from everyone involved and are thankful the situation turned out for the best with no reported injuries to airline crew, passengers or airport staff.”
He added, “Our emergency management division has worked diligently alongside airport personnel and our community’s emergency responders for years of planning and practicing for a large-scale emergency incident such as this. Yesterday’s outcome was a testament to those efforts.”
Devon Brubaker, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport director, said that due to the incident being under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at this point, he was unable to go into specifics about the event.
Brubaker said, “While we never like to see incidents like this occur, we’re very grateful for all of the passengers and crew being safe.”
“We’re also grateful that we were able to deplane the passengers and crew and get them to the terminal in a safe manner with no injuries,” Brubaker added. “We’d like to thank our mutual aid partners. Their expedient and professional response to the incident was fantastic. It’s a critical component of our emergency response protocols.”
Brubaker also applauded the passengers for not panicking.
“We also want to thank the passengers that were impacted because they were more than patient and more than calm throughout the incident,” he noted. “That allowed all of our airport personnel and the emergency responders to focus on the critical task of getting those folks to the terminal in a safe manner and not having to worry about having passengers that are just not as cooperative.
“They had every reason not to be patient and not be calm, but the passengers on board were fantastic and I just want to thank them for their patience and calmness throughout the incident.”
Rock Springs resident Linda Luckey was one of the passengers on the flight.
“It happened so quickly, I didn’t even realize it had happened,” Luckey shared. “The flight attendant made an announcement that we had slid off the runway.”
Luckey explained that the pilot told the passengers that there was a “flash freeze which made it impossible to stop the plane.”
“The pilot and the flight attendant did an amazing job of keeping us informed and as comfortable as possible,” Luckey said. “The airport personnel, along with the city, county and all others involved did a great job of getting us off the plane and on our way as quickly as possible.”