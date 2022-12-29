plane

At about 9:40 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, a Skywest commercial passenger airplane out of Denver, destined for Rock Springs, reportedly slid off the runway upon attempting to land, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo Courtesy of Linda Luckey

ROCK SPRINGS – A flight into Rock Springs had an unusual, but safe landing on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, (SCSO), at about 9:40 p.m., the office received reports of a developing situation at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

