LARAMIE — Nominations for the 2021 class of the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame are now being accepted. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 1.
The Wyoming Business Hall of Fame is a joint venture among the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business, the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
The recipient of the award will be recognized at the 2021 Governor’s Business Forum Nov. 16-18 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. The forum is Wyoming’s premier business conference for analysis and discussion about the state’s current economic and business climate.
To be considered for the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame, an individual’s record of business achievement should reflect business excellence; entrepreneurial spirit; courageous thinking and action; inspiring leadership; community impact; enduring accomplishments; and an “unwavering commitment” to ethical leadership. Recipients can be honored posthumously.
Nominees for the award may be Wyoming residents, have attended UW or have business interests within Wyoming. Consideration will be given to any nominee who fulfills one or more of these requirements. Additionally, nominees may have started and built a business or have led an established business to significantly greater achievements.
Two categories of awards for consideration are:
— Contemporary/visionary: An emerging business leader or entrepreneur who has a “dynamic vision” for Wyoming’s future.
— Legacy: A business leader who has made historic and significant long-term contributions to the business community.
In leading the selection process, a selected group of individuals will evaluate the nominee’s business career, achievement record and ethical conduct.
For more information, call Kent Noble, UW’s Bill Daniels chairman of Business Ethics, at 307-760-7860 or email knoble@uwyo.edu.