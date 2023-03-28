Bring in spring with upcoming soccer camps and leagues Caroline Phillips cphillips@rawlinstimes.com Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rawlins Times Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAWLINS — As the first days of spring pass by, the time for the seasonal sports to begin is quickly approaching.The Rawlins Family Recreation Center will be hosting co-ed soccer camps, for ages 3 — 5, starting on Monday, April 24 — Thursday, April 27.The soccer camp for children three years of age will be held from 4 — 4:45 p.m.; the camp for children 4 –5 years of age will be held from 5 — 5:45 p.m.The price for members is $30 and $40 for nonmembers.The camps will be held inside of the recreation center, located at 1616 Harshman St.Only tennis shoes are allowed for the camps; shin guards are required.Practices for the co-ed U6, U8, U10 and U12 soccer league begins on April 17, with games beginning on May 2.The practices will start depending on the coach. Games will begin on Tuesdays/Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.The price for members is $35 and $45 for nonmembers.Shin guards are required and metal cleats are not permitted.The deadline for registration is April 10; late registration is subject to approval. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Ice Hockey Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 2022 Women of Influence Luncheon Gallery +39 Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Event Planning Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Expansion aims to put Wyoming beef on more dinner tables Marijuana ordinance fails to receive Cheyenne City council support Wyomingites temporarily regain access to abortions Plans for Cheyenne gymnastics facility move one step forward UW receives strong support in 2023 legislative session Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists