The new bronze statue of Chris LeDoux gets lifted into place Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Dedication of the statue honoring LeDoux, who won the world championship for bareback riding in 1976, will be part of the upcoming 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration. The official unveiling will be held in mid-July, and it is expected to be open to be the public before the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 23. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle