GILLETTE (WNE) — At least a pair of residents are upset at the direction the Campbell County Cemetery District is headed.
Gene and Patricia Bertch showed up to the Campbell County Commission meeting last week to voice their displeasure with the Cemetery District, particularly with its summer concert series and the sculpture walk programs.
Patricia Bertch said her family owns 16 plots on the hill at the cemetery, and that she was told that it would be a relaxing and meditative place.
“What we got was Gillette’s newest beer garden,” she said, referring to the Tuesday night acoustic concert series at Mount Pisgah. “There is no way beer should be there, or music.”
Cemetery District board member Dean Vomhof said he was on the fence about the music because he wasn’t sure if it was really the right thing for the cemetery to do, so he went to the first concert.
“I went out there on a Tuesday, and I have to say, I was very surprised. It was very nice,” he said. “The music was low-key. Go, take a look at it, see what you think. It’s not done to disrespect anybody.”
“This initially has been kind of an experiment on partnering with the community to offer some summer events outside, and so our intent from the very beginning was to watch this very closely and see how it went,” said Jim Hastings, president of the Cemetery District board of trustees. He said about 125 people attended last week’s concert and there was no negative feedback.
There are four more concerts left in the series. They take place from 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 17.