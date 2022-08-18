It sure beat running around on a cinder track.
That was a comment from marathon runner Denis McCarthy from St. Louis, Missouri, who registered for the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon just a couple days before the event.
“I was looking for a running event for the weekend and came across this race,” McCarthy said. “I was eying an event that involved running around a cinder track for hours, then found this mountain trail event instead.
“The drive was a little longer, but it sure was worth it to run in the mountains on this wonderful trail instead of going in circles.”
McCarthy is one of a rather colorful group of runners with a goal of running a marathon or half marathon in every state. Mark Bonderud came from Monmouth, Maine, while Jo May and Doug Beagle traveled all the way from Houston, Texas. All three competed in the 60 and over age category.
For this second Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon, runners came from 16 states and eight Wyoming communities. Attracting 123 registered runners, the race was put on by the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail and directed by a marathon planning committee.
Laramie was well represented with 41 runners. The number of women slightly edged out the men.
In contrast to the marathon and half marathon veterans, for others this was the first event at their chosen distance. One unidentified runner, relaxing after she ran the full 26.2 miles, said it was her first marathon, and now she could barely move to get up out of her chair.
“It was tough,” she said. “Really tough. I swear, going to and from the turnaround point at Dry Park was uphill both ways.”
That turnaround point is the northern-most trailhead on the Rail Trail and is only included on the marathon route.
Some used the race to train for other marathons. One of those was well-known Cheyenne runner Brent Weigner, who runs marathons around the globe. This was his 376th marathon.
“I was by myself around 2 miles down the trail when a deer crashed through the woods 20 yards in front of me,” Weigner said. “This was my last long run before the Liberia Marathon next week, so I entered it with the plan to run easy.
“I finished last overall, so I succeeded in my goal to keep it easy. Next I run in Monrovia, Liberia, in a week.”
Others had goals to set personal records or garner one of the engraved railroad spikes reserved for the top three finishers in each race. Top overall runners also went home with a certificate for a six-pack of beer from Bond’s Brewing Co., one of the event sponsors. Those finishing in the top three of their age groups were awarded special running caps.
Top marathon finisher was Andrew Bodley from Fort Collins with a time of 3 hours, 38 minutes and 47 seconds. Not far behind was the top female finisher, Laramie runner Kaley Holyfield, with a time of 3:43:40.
Top finisher in the half marathon was Casper runner Jarod McDaniel with a time of 1:41:46, and top female finisher was Laramie runner Sommer Stevens with a time of 1:44:43.
A small army of volunteers maintained aid stations, helped with parking and manned the start and finish lines. The University Amateur Radio Club provided communication along the course since much of the area lacks cell coverage.
Grand Avenue Urgent Care was on hand for medical emergencies; thankfully they remained on alert, but were not called. Other sponsors include Albany Lodge, Premier Bone and Joint Centers, WWC Engineering and Hammond Land Surveying.
Volunteers also took on the herculean effort of preparing the Medicine Bow Rail Trail for the event. That is no easy feat with a 21-mile pathway accessed only via non-motorized travel. Those efforts began when the snow melted, but really accelerated a couple weeks before the race.
Georgia Carmen, one of those trail preparation volunteers, spent hours using a scythe or electric weed-whacker in an effort to keep Mother Nature from encroaching too far onto the trail. Other volunteers used shovels to repair erosion areas and snippers to keep willows at bay on the foot path around Lake Owen, which is a portion of both courses.
Those efforts paid off with many runners stating they were impressed by the beauty along the pathway. A few even had the opportunity to ogle moose that meandered on and the off the trail.
Full race results are available on UltraSignup (ultrasignup.com) and more information about the event and the Medicine Bow Rail Trail are on the website maintained by the nonprofit group Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail at medicinebowrailtrail.org.