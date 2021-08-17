CHEYENNE – For many of us, it was a chance to get back together and celebrate our resilience in the face of adversity. For others, it was simply an opportunity to let our hair down and have some fun after months of being cooped up in our homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For everyone who experienced it, and after a historic year without it, the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days was a welcome return to normalcy. Cowboys and cowgirls competed inside Frontier Park Arena while crowds held their breath and cheered their success. Children, parents and grandparents shared the excitement and new experiences on the carnival midway, inside the Indian Village and along the “streets” of Old Frontier Town. Visitors got a taste of what the Old West was like as Wyoming’s capital city welcomed them with open arms.
Regardless of how you experienced Cheyenne Frontier Days – or even if you chose not to – we think you’re going to want a way to look back at this historic event in the years to come. That’s why the Wyoming Tribune Eagle is proud to be working with Pediment Publishing to produce a beautiful hardcover book commemorating the 125th anniversary “Daddy of ‘em All.”
Pediment has a long history of partnering with newspapers and other media companies to produce books that mark historic occasions. From the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, to communities affected by natural disasters to sports teams celebrating their first national championships, Pediment has become known as an “art and history” publisher whose high-quality coffee table books – produced in partnership with media brands such as The Seattle Times, The Dallas Morning News and The Arizona Republic – are highly valued parts of people’s collections nationwide.
Pre-orders are being accepted now for this special publication, which will feature the outstanding photographs and stories from the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days produced by the staff and freelance team here at the WTE. And for a limited time, the publisher is offering $10 off the $39.95 list price. Whether you’re ordering for yourself or for holiday gifts, $29.95 is an affordable keepsake you won’t want to miss out on.
Go online to CFD.PictorialBook.com and place your order today. Books will ship Nov. 19, in plenty of time for the holiday season.
Whether it’s exciting rodeo action, the USAF Thunderbirds, parades, pancake breakfasts, Native American dancing or Garth Brooks making his return to Cheyenne to share the stage with Ned LeDoux, this book will have something for everyone. It’s our pleasure to help you preserve these memories, and we hope you will join us in thanking Pediment for making it possible.