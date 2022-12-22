Nordic skiing routes out of the Chimney Park Trailhead are mostly user-packed but get enough use to provide a decent base. Most of the trails go through portions of the Badger Creek and Mullen fire scars.
Blue diamonds and trail arrows make cross-country skiing routes in the Medicine Bow National Forest. While most of the trails are user-packed, the trail markings keep skiers going the correct direction.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
All intersections at the Chimney Park trails are marked with wooden directions signs. Blue diamonds along the routes also help keep skiers and snowshoers stay on the routes.
‘Tis the season as winter arrives with the passing of the Winter Solstice yesterday. That means the days get longer, ever so slowly. Summer is on the way, but warm weather is a long ways off, as this current Arctic cold blast reminds us. One option is to hole up and try the hibernation approach. The other choice is to revel in the season by getting out in all that snow.
If enjoying some Nordic skiing is on your Christmas and New Year’s holiday to-do list, there are a number of options within short- to medium-distance drives from Laramie. Where you go depends on your preference: performance, touring or backcountry. All are available within a 15- to 60-minute drive from Laramie.
Happy Jack Recreation Area
For those looking for well-groomed ski trails with classic tracks and a smooth skate lane, the Nordic trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are the place to go. They are accessed off of Interstate 80, taking the Happy Jack exit, and continuing for about a mile to the Tie City Trailhead. It’s about a 20-minute drive from Laramie.
While the trails are now packed and smoothed, more snow is needed before the real grooming begins. Snow dances are needed. The trails are maintained by the nonprofit Medicine Bow Nordic Association where maps and memberships can be found at the organization’s website medicinebownordic.org.
These trails have recently expanded and offer more than 16 kilometers of routes ranging from beginner to advanced levels. The area can be busy, especially on weekends. Note that all dogs must be on leash in the parking lot and on the Campground Loop.
Nordic skiers are also welcome on the multi-use or MUT trails accessed primarily from the Happy Jack Trailhead, about 2 miles farther down the Happy Jack highway. These are especially suitable for those on fat bikes and snowshoes, but are also an option for Nordic skiers looking for narrower routes with less traffic.
Chimney Park ski trails
These ski trails, located 9 miles west of Wood’s Landing from Wyoming Highway 230, are a 45-minute drive from Laramie. They offer fairly easy terrain for those looking for some solitude and a more easy-going atmosphere. At this time the trails are not groomed, but they are user-packed with enough use to provide a decent consolidated base.
U.S. Forest Service personnel cleared considerable downfall from the trails before the snow fell. They also put up more direction-identifying blue triangles and route arrows. While there are a few downed trees on the Wood’s Creek Loop, all routes are much easier to maneuver and locate.
Currently the routes have decent cover except on the wind-scoured dam that passes near the Boy Scout Camp. In that segment it is easy to drop down onto the pond edge and ski parallel to the dam. Once past the dam, there are trail signs at all intersections with a total of over 20 km of trails. There are four loops, where skier use decreases on routes farther way from the trailhead.
Highway 130 Nordic ski routes
There are numerous opportunities for touring and backcountry skiing along Wyoming Highway 130. At the lowest elevation are the Corner Mountain and Little Laramie routes. Snow is skimpy on these routes yet. They may be fine for snowshoeing, but they are not yet ski-ready. There’s a bridge over the North Fork Creek on the Little Laramie trail that is in need of repair, limiting use of that southern trail, but the remainder of the maze is open and connects to the Sand Lake Road, which also popular for skiing. Barber Lake Trail, which can be mostly downhill for 4.6 miles for a one-way trip from the Green Rock Trailhead to the Corner Mountain Trailhead, is also lacking much snow in areas of wind-scouring.
Up top at the Green Rock Trailhead the Libby Creek Trail follows the ridgeline of Libby Creek Canyon for 3.8 miles. This trail offers excellent backcountry skiing and users report excellent early-season conditions. The parking area at the trailhead is plowed and is open only to nonmotorized users.
Brush Creek Nordic ski trails
For those up for a longer drive and maybe a soak in the Saratoga hot springs, the Brush Creek ski trails offer an option on the west side of the Snowy Range. With just more than over 5 km of trails, these routes are groomed once a week by the U.S. Forest Service. They are accessed from the Brush Creek Work Center off of Highway 130, southeast of Saratoga.