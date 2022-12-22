‘Tis the season as winter arrives with the passing of the Winter Solstice yesterday. That means the days get longer, ever so slowly. Summer is on the way, but warm weather is a long ways off, as this current Arctic cold blast reminds us. One option is to hole up and try the hibernation approach. The other choice is to revel in the season by getting out in all that snow.

If enjoying some Nordic skiing is on your Christmas and New Year’s holiday to-do list, there are a number of options within short- to medium-distance drives from Laramie. Where you go depends on your preference: performance, touring or backcountry. All are available within a 15- to 60-minute drive from Laramie.

