ROCK SPRINGS — The Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation was presented during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The third annual Jackalope Jump is being held on Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., at the Wataha Recreation Complex.
The proclamation states, “Wyoming is the one and only location on the planet to hold an annual Jackalope Jump, also known as Polar Plunge events in other parts of the country.
“Jumpers create aware ness and raise funds to support Special Olympics of Wyoming by participating in a cold water plunge fundraising event.”
It also states, “The mission of Special Olympics of Wyoming is to provide year round participation in sports training and athletic competition in a variety of well-coached Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”
Life Skills Wyoming administrator Michael Boren was present during the meeting to give some information concerning why the Jackalope Jump is being held.
“Special olympics is near and dear to my heart. It is a remarkable organization that offers individuals of all abilities an opportunity to participate in athletic competitions.
“But it’s also so much more than that. It’s an organization that promotes unity, inclusion, friendship and teamwork. It is an organization that truly makes a difference in people’s lives.’
Boren said that the athletes living in the community directly benefit from Special Olympics of Wyoming.
“The athletes that live right here in our community can go and participate in training, exercise and competition throughout the state and ultimately, throughout the nation and even throughout the world."
Boren also said, “During our Jackalope Jump, we are inviting members who want to participate to do so and we are asking for a $100 sponsorship. All of that money goes to Special Olympics of Wyoming to fund athletic competitions and support our local athletes.
“We would love to see everyone come out and participate, even if it’s to cheer on those who do have the courage to jump in.”
This year’s event theme is the 1980s and in order to participate, individuals or teams collect pledges from friends, family and colleagues in order to lock in their spot.
Those looking to participate can register on the Special Olympics of Wyoming website, http://give.sowy.org/, or at the event.