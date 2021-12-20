Boomerang Writer
A longtime New Year’s tradition is set to continue the first weekend of 2022 as the Laramie Plains Lions Club Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby returns for its 29th year.
The derby, which traditionally takes place the first weekend of January, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 1 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at Lake Hattie, which is about 20 miles west of Laramie near the base of Sheep Mountain.
As per derby tradition, the largest fish wins $1,500, followed by $1,000, $350, $200 and $100. The smallest fish wins $25. Size is determined by measuring the length and girth, with weight used as a tie-breaker.
Organizers anticipate several hundred adults and youth will brave the cold to drop their lines through the ice.
“We sure hope people can take the opportunity to get out and enjoy the open air,” said organizer Lew Lyon, who has been involved with the derby since its inception in 1993.
For the fifth year, anglers also have a chance to win $2,000 in instant cash by snagging a tagged fish, raising the stakes even higher.
In the youth division, for anglers younger than 14, the largest fish wins $150 and a trophy, followed by $100 and a trophy, $50 and then $35, with the smallest fish also worth $25.
“It’s a pretty good opportunity to win some money and have a little fun,” Lyon said.
The entry fee is $35 for adults and $5 for youth accompanied by a participating angler. Tickets are available at West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. A fishing license for 2022 is required.
The derby is the largest fundraiser of the year for Laramie Plains Lions Club, which uses proceeds to support a variety of programs and projects throughout the year.
The Laramie Plains Lions Club donates money to the Laramie Downtown Clinic and funds a scholarship for a University of Wyoming student with a vision impairment. The club also supports early childhood vision screening efforts and collaborates with the Laramie Lions Club on other vision care projects in the community.
On a regional level, the club supports the Allen H. Stewart Lions Camp and the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank in Aurora, Colorado, which facilitates eye tissue transplants. The bank is supported by Lions clubs across Wyoming and Colorado, and it benefits patients around the world.
“We appreciate all the support the community gives us,” Lyon said.
Thanks to this year’s lingering fall weather, Lake Hattie isn’t ready for ice fishing yet. According to the most recent reports, the lake remains mostly open water with ice only around the edges.
Lyon said the lake typically doesn’t start freezing over in earnest until mid-December, but it’s always had enough ice for the derby in previous years.
“We’re hoping that tradition remains,” he said.
If the lake doesn’t have enough ice for ice fishing, Lyon said options are to cancel the derby or to allow anglers to fish from the shore. He hasn’t made any decisions yet.
“Some of the smaller lakes out there are starting to ice over,” he said. “Hattie is so large, as long as the wind is blowing and causing the waves, the ice won’t set up. But if we get that first cap on there, it’ll start freezing.”
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department advises anglers to be very careful when venturing onto ice. It should be at least 4 inches thick if clear or twice that if cloudy or white.
Clear ice is stronger than cloudy or white ice, which has thawed and refrozen and isn’t always stable. Ice also can be white from air bubbles or frozen snow, which makes it much weaker.
Anglers should check the thickness of the ice every 100-150 feet and avoid fissures or significant cracks.
Fluctuating water levels and wind can create dangerous ice conditions, and anglers should scout their lake for overflow, wet areas or open water. Anglers also can call a regional Game and Fish office for information about conditions.
Game and Fish advises against driving motorized vehicles onto lakes or fishing on rivers or moving water, even if it appears to be frozen over.
Anglers should never fish alone and should always wear a personal flotation device and carry an ice pick. They should pack a change of clothes and hot liquids in case of an accident.
“Anglers should always be prepared in the event that they would fall through, and have adequate precautions to make sure they don’t fall though the ice,” Lyon said.
Lake Hattie is stocked annually by Game and Fish, and anglers will find yellow perch, rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, brown trout and kokanee salmon.
The lake is included in a special ice fishing provision, which allows anglers to fish with up to six lines, as long as they are attended.