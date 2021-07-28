CHEYENNE – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a vehicle incident at Frontier Park near Gate V12, according to the Cheyenne Police Department.
Officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. to find a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a male passenger was attempting to exit the bed of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The vehicle’s driver entered Gate V12 from Hynds Boulevard and slowed to a stop with the flow of traffic. As the vehicle was stopped, the male passenger began to exit the truck bed, lost his footing and fell to the ground. The driver proceeded forward with traffic, resulting in the passenger being run over by the truck.
The driver remained on scene to assist officers with their investigation, according to a CPD news release.
In order to protect both pedestrians and drivers, the Cheyenne Police Department offers the following safety tips:
10 Walking Safety Tips
Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.
Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.
Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
9 Driving Safety Tips
Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Safety is a shared responsibility.
Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.
Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.
Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.
Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing that you can’t see.
Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street.
Follow slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.
Be extra cautious when backing up – pedestrians can move into your path.