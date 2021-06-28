During the last few years, the Pilot Hill Project has progressed from dream to plan to work-in-progress to reality.
Now the first phase of new trails on the nine-square-mile open space is set to officially open, opening a new chapter in the life of the project.
“When you’re up there and you’re on these new trails, it makes it feel real,” said Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc. “It’s really exciting, and it’s fun.”
Tony Hoch, who chairs the Pilot Hill board, also expressed excitement about the new trails.
“This is all possible because the Laramie community seized the opportunity to conserve the Pilot Hill area,” he said. “We are thrilled to think about the generations of families who will enjoy having access to this land, and who will benefit from the aquifer it helps protect.”
A ribbon-cutting to officially open the new trails is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the east end of Willet Drive. Following the formalities, the public is invited to trek about a mile to the east end of the Schoolyard Section to help tear down the fence separating that state section from the Pilot Hill parcel.
“We’ll all head out the fence line on the east side of the Schoolyard Section and let everybody help us tear down the barbed wire and help us symbolically open up the area,” Brown Mathews said.
Since late May, a construction manager has been working with five crews from the Wyoming Conservation Corps, an Americorps program, to build seven miles of trail on both the east and west sides of the parcel. The last crew just finished a half-shift putting in some final touches.
Common Outdoor Ground organized two volunteer work days last weekend. Volunteers built rock cairns, marked trail routes and installed rock edging along trails. Laramie BikeNet is planning a volunteer trail session along the lower Pilot Hill trails and upper Schoolyard trails on Wednesday.
On the west side of the parcel, which connects to the Schoolyard Section and sits closest to Laramie, two trails create a loop that’s integrated with the Schoolyard trails.
“They create a longer, lower loop for people that want to ride the Schoolyard Trails and then be able to go farther without going all the way to top,” Brown Mathews said.
On the east side, visitors will find a stretch of new trail that connects to an existing two-track road traveling top to bottom. The U.S. Forest Service is set to begin work this summer on a trail connecting Pilot Hill with the Tie City trail network.
“What we tried to do was really focus on opening up a second route from bottom to top,” she said.
Dan McCoy, who chairs the trails committee for Pilot Hill Inc., said trails crews have been receiving positive feedback from trail users dreaming about recreating on Pilot Hill.
“Words cannot express how gratified I feel, now that we have begun developing trails on the property,” he said.
To access the east side trails, visitors can park along Forest Road 703 and hike along the road until they see signs directing them to the property and onto the new trails.
An updated map will be posted on signs and on the Pilot Hill website, pilothill.org, in early July. Also in July, the public will be able to vote for names of the two new lower trails and suggest names for the upper trails.
Brown Mathews said Pilot Hill Inc. plans to step back for a few months and let the community enjoy the new trails. A volunteer ambassador group will be out on the property this summer to direct trail users and answer questions.
Still on the to-do list are building trail kiosks, installing signage and removing stretches of old fencing.
“We’ll probably do some additional fall maintenance-type projects on the trails, but this is the major construction project this year,” she said.
Trail users should be mindful of the long distances on the parcel and plan to pack out dog waste. Brown Mathews invited the community to submit feedback.
“This is a community effort to build on the Pilot Hill area so it meets Laramie’s dream,” she said. “We welcome suggestions and comments.”