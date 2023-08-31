With its original date derailed by the threat of rain last week, Pedalpalooza and its contingent of costumed cyclists will parade around town on Friday.

All ages are encouraged to participate, and prizes will be presented for best costume and best bike decoration. Participation is free and preregistration is not required. Participants will be asked to sign a liability waiver.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus