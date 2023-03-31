In this Feb. 19, 2022, Laramie Boomerang file photo, Patty Leatherwood rises from the icy water with a victorious shout at the Jackalope Jump, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming. Leatherwood was a member of two fundraising teams and jumped twice during the event.
Splash into the icy, cold water on Saturday for Laramie’s Jackalope Jump to support children and adult athletes with Special Olympics Wyoming.
The Jackalope Jump is challenging Laramie residents to “Be BOLD and Go for the COLD” at Cowboy Field, located at 2307 Willett Dr. between the University of Wyoming’s Tennis Complex and Madrid Sports Complex. In-person registration opens at 8 a.m. and jumps start at 10 a.m. with all proceeds earned going toward year-round training and competitions for the athletes across the state.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization that began in 1972, and provides opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and find friendships throughout the athlete’s year-round sports training and competitions.
“[The organization hosts] summer games and winter games, or fall sports festivals that are held at various locations around the state,” University of Wyoming Chief of Police Mike Samp said. “As well as regional games held in the different states around Wyoming.”
The Jackalope Jump is an annual fundraising event hosted in several cities all across Wyoming. All funds raised go toward supporting programming and events for local athletes as well as more than 1,600 athletes statewide, according to a news release. This tradition began with the state’s first Jackalope Jump right here in Laramie in 2005.
The event also has long been popular with local law enforcement agencies and area schools.
“Better known in other states as polar plunges, Special Olympics started these polar plunges many years ago to raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics,” Special Olympics Wyoming Director of Law Enforcement Torch Run Cathy Bisiar said. “Here in Wyoming the Jackalope is really popular because of the myth of a rabbit and an antelope mixed and so here in Wyoming we call it a Jackalope Jump.”
Prizes will be handed out to participants who help the organization raise money. For those who earn $100 receive a one of a kind Jackalope Jump T-shirt and beanie, those who raise $750 will receive a hydration backpack and those who raise $1,000 or more will receive a chance to win one of three $100 VISA gift cards.
Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group and most funds raised will also be given out with a chance to earn more extras.
Those who cannot jump can still attend the event, donate, volunteer time and show support.
Online registration is free and encouraged for all participants. To register and for more information, visit the website sowy.org.
