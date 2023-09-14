SARATOGA -- After more than a year of time and hundreds of hours of volunteer work by community supporters, Saratoga’s newest baseball field was ready to be sodded. This installation work was done by the skilled crew from Quality Landscape (QL) on Sept. 12.
Whether to seed the outfield or to sod this area was decided when an anonymous donor stepped up and provided some $26,000 to buy the sod, according to Randy Stevens, owner of Q L.
The restoration of this long-neglected north ball field at Third and Hugus has been in the works for a long time. The actual work on this field started last fall when Stevens arranged the removal of the old wooden fence that surrounded the original ball field.
Before the sod could be laid, the ground had to be cleared by QL employees of all vegetation that had grown up after years of no use. Then it was necessary to resurvey the property so the field could be laid out to meet little league specifications. This work was done as a donation by Engineering Associates.
Next a new automatic underground sprinkler system was installed by QL to make watering the outfield grass easier. Then came new topsoil and landscaping, another donation by QL.
Finally, the sod could be laid. Three truckloads of sod were brought in by Danny McGuire’s Trucking from a sod farm near Fort Collins, Colorado. Some 60 rolls of sod were needed to sod the outfield.
Each roll weighs about 2,000 pounds, said Stevens, and covers about 500 square feet of ground. Because of their size and weight, each roll must be laid out by a skid steer loader. A QL crew of five was needed to install the sod.
After the sod is finished, this restored field will be enclosed with a new four-foot chain-link perimeter fence. The infield area also received new sand and grading this summer donated by Ryan Monk. Now all that is needed to finish this field’s restoration will be two new dugouts for the players to use next summer. The original backstop fencing was repaired and retained.
Additional work that has been done on the ball field complex this fall included the building of a new building that will contain the concession stand, equipment storage and the first indoor restroom the area has had in over 20 years. The construction work for this new building has been done by the Platte Valley Little League board and numerous other volunteers.
The materials for this new building as well as other materials needed for this project were paid for from a $20,000 budget allocation provided by the previous Saratoga Town Council, when Creed James was mayor.
That funding expired at the end of this past fiscal year that ended June 30.
Among the countless donations, Sanchez Landscaping donated manpower and equipment to the project and RP Lumber of Saratoga and Michaels Fence and Supply of Casper helped with reduced prices on materials and fencing, said Ben Spaulding, president of the Platte Valley Little League.
The plan is to get the dugouts finished by October, said Spaulding.
In addition to the installation of the new automated watering system for the restored north ball field, Stevens has done some additional volunteer work to upgrade the South ball field irrigation system that is used to water that field. He rewired the south ball field sprinkler system, which now must be turned on and off manually, so it could be automated and hooked in with the new automatic system installed for the restored field. All that is needed now is for the town council to authorize the seven electric control valves at a cost of under $2,000 to hook it up.
With this second north field restored, Saratoga’s youth will have two up-to-date ball fields to play on next summer.
