After more than a year of time and hundreds of hours of volunteer work by community supporters, Saratoga’s newest baseball field was ready to be sodded.

SARATOGA -- After more than a year of time and hundreds of hours of volunteer work by community supporters, Saratoga’s newest baseball field was ready to be sodded. This installation work was done by the skilled crew from Quality Landscape (QL) on Sept. 12.

Whether to seed the outfield or to sod this area was decided when an anonymous donor stepped up and provided some $26,000 to buy the sod, according to Randy Stevens, owner of Q L.

