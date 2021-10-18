After years of work, a long-awaited expansion to the Laramie Skatepark has finally been completed.
The 4,500-square-foot addition includes a bowl for advanced riders on the north side of the full pipe and a new terrain area for low-speed riders. The park was closed for about two months this fall for construction before re-opening earlier this month.
Josh Kaffer, who spearheaded the planning and fundraising for the project, said skaters can practice tricks on smaller features and then take them onto bigger and bigger platforms in manageable increments.
“You can learn real crazy tricks on very simple stuff, and you can try it on a little bit harder and a little bit harder until you can do it on something crazy big,” he said.
The addition also realizes Kaffer’s vision of creating spaces for riders of different abilities so they can use the park at the same time. The park’s original elements, built in 2000, were designed for experienced athletes but are intimidating for those progressing in their skills.
“Some of the original design flaws were that the low-speed area was in the same place as the high-speed area, and that makes beginners in conflict with more expert riders and potential mentors,” he said.
Now there are places for families and youth alongside older skaters.
“We need to encourage all levels of our community to come join us,” he said.
The skatepark expansion has been in the works since 2013. Over the years, Friends of Laramie Skatepark completed a number of smaller improvements to the park, which sits near the corner of Fifth and Canby streets in LaBonte Park.
They built nine new elements, removed a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence enclosing the main area and installed a large pipe. They also fixed the drains at the bottom of the main bowl and built a new, taller vertical wall. Much of that work was done by volunteers in the skate community.
Fundraising for the $200,000 project was completed in late 2020, with funding coming from individual donors, grants, the Albany County Recreation Board and a match from the community’s Specific Purpose Tax. Oregon-based Dreamland Skateparks built the final phase.
The city of Laramie still has plans to upgrade the park’s lights and install landscaping and fencing.
An image inlaid into one of the park’s features pays tribute to Robbie Ramirez, a member of the local skateboard community who was killed in 2018 by then-Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Colling during a traffic stop. His ashes were mixed into the park’s concrete.
Kaffer said Ramirez was a critical part of the early expansion efforts, and remembering him in the final construction was a fitting way to celebrate his life.
“He was there pushing, and he was there building,” Kaffer said. “When we lost him, that really made the dream that we had always talked about a necessity — but made it all that much harder.”
For the last seven years, Friends of Laramie Skatepark, which operates under Friends of Community Recreation, has led Learn to Skate sessions at the park during the summer. The popular lessons continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kaffer said use of the park has only increased. Now he’s excited to see what skaters will come up with as they explore the new terrain.
“This is really going to help everyone blossom and find their place in their community,” he said.