CODY (WNE) – With the use of a Huey helicopter from Montana, Park County Search and Rescue saved two snowmobilers Saturday in the Beartooth Mountains.
The two men had gone missing Thursday and said they were hours from resigning themselves to “curl up and die” when they heard the sound of the Huey overhead Saturday morning.
“As they began getting these thoughts, that’s when they heard the Huey in its search pattern,” Park County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Charla Baugher said in a release. “When it left, that’s when they heard the snowmobiles below them and began shouting for help.”
Trevor Deal, 22, of Bridger and Maison Ostwald, 21, of Laurel, were evacuated on the Huey and were exhausted, dehydrated and hypothermic.
Deal refused treatment while Ostwald was transported to the hospital and eventually flown to the Idaho Falls Burn Center for treatment of severe frostbite.
The rescue began when, at 8 p.m. Thursday, the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of two overdue snowmobilers in the Beartooth Mountains east of the Top of the World Store. The two men began snowmobiling at 8 a.m. that morning and had contacted a friend at 5 p.m. to say that one of their sleds had become disabled but they were trying to get back to the highway on their own. No location was given.
Park County Search and Rescue was deployed to the area on snowmobiles. They were assisted by volunteer members of the Cody Country Snowmobile Association and volunteers from Snow Search. They searched through the night, eventually suspending operations at 4 a.m. Friday morning.
The search, which included many volunteers, continued as conditions permitted until the men were recovered Saturday.