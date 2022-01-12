Saratoga’s Kiwanis Ice Rink opens season

With the onset of consistent cold winter temperatures, the Platte Valley Kiwanis Club Ice Skating Rink in Saratoga was able to open with a skating party for local families.

This is the second year the small rink, about 20 feet by 45 feet, has been made at the back of Legion Park next to Lollypops Ice Cream Shop on Bridge Avenue.

It takes 4,000 gallons of water to make about 6 inches of ice in a collapsible pool, said Barb Youngberg, a spokesperson for the club. The pool is filled each winter and the ice level is maintained for the season by the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department.

The rink surface is maintained by Kiwanis members during the season and it’s free for public use during daylight hours every day, said Youngberg. The club also provides free ice skates and helmets in a variety of sizes for children and adults who don’t have their own. The equipment is available for use at the rink and was provided by Bridge Street Bargains thrift store and other donations.

For very small skaters there are double-bladed skates to help them keep their balance as they learn to skate.

For Saturday’s opening party, the Kiwanis Club provided pizza, hot chocolate and coffee on the outside deck of Lollypops.

