WHEATLAND (WNE) – The sun was shining but the water was still frigid at the annual Jackalope Jump held at Wheatland Reservoir No. 1. Teams of different numbers and ages converged at the dock to wade into the snow-melt filled reservoir to show their support and raise money for the local Special Olympics organization.
The event raised $5,299.
The event was originally scheduled for March, but the raging snow storms of late forced the group to reschedule to a later date.
The teams were not allowed to jump off the dock this year for safety concerns (the water wasn’t deep enough), so they all had to run in the water down the ramp.
Some wore matching shirts and some elected for costumes like the unicorn outfit worn by Ashley Clark of the Niobrara Sheriff’s office.
When the time came for action, teams lined up to brave the dunk with good spirits and smiles. The good humor and antics continued with one jumper, Myron Singleton, yelling out, “I like it, I’m going back,” as he ran back in for a second time.
“The first year was so cold my hands were like ice,” said veteran jumper Krystal McClain. “Next year my goal is to get 20 teams here to jump.”