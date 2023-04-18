Jessica and Sheldon

TOP: Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans and her dog, Sheldon, hiked Palo Duru Canyon in Texas earlier this year. Evans will be the instructor for Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 1 and Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 2 for Western Wyoming Community College in May.

 Photo Courtesy of Jessica Evans

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will offer hiking classes to Sweetwater County residents who would like to implement hiking as part of their fitness regimen this summer.

Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans, who is an outdoor enthusiast, will be the instructor for Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 1 and Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 2.

