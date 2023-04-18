TOP: Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans and her dog, Sheldon, hiked Palo Duru Canyon in Texas earlier this year. Evans will be the instructor for Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 1 and Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 2 for Western Wyoming Community College in May.
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will offer hiking classes to Sweetwater County residents who would like to implement hiking as part of their fitness regimen this summer.
Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans, who is an outdoor enthusiast, will be the instructor for Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 1 and Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Trails Session No. 2.
Evans said that when Western reached out to her to see if she would be interested in teaching an outdoor type of class, she had a lot of ideas.
“A lot of them required parts and pieces that could be difficult to attain, so I thought hiking would be a good way to get people outdoors without a lot of required equipment,” said Evans. “Also, having hosted the Sweetwater Summit Slam and First Day Hikes through Whiskey Goats Outdoor Company, I have found that there is an interest in organized hiking groups and clubs here in Rock Springs and Green River.”
She added, “I love the desert in Sweetwater County, especially in the spring, and I want to share that with others. People new to the area, and even some who have lived here their whole lives, don’t realize how much beauty the desert holds.”
According to Evans, the participants will learn more about the area that they didn’t previously know, whether it’s about wildlife, geology, archeology or plant life. They will also learn more about different types of gear that’s good for the trail and have a chance to test some items out that maybe they haven’t been exposed to before.
“The biggest benefit for them is just getting to know their own backyard,” she said. “Instead of driving past it every day on their way to school or work, they will have boots on the ground and find what I call ‘micro-beauty’. We don’t have towering mountains that people from across the world take hundreds of thousands of photos every year from the highway.
“Instead, we have a form of micro-beauty that you have to work for and earn its attention.”
Evans pointed out that there are so many benefits to hiking.
“My personal favorite is just getting back to nature and taking in the outdoors,” she shared. “I spend time away from work, my phone, email and other obligations and spend time with the desert, birds, wildlife, sights and smells, and most important, my dog, Sheldon. I enjoy hiking by myself and keeping things quiet, but also like to invite a friend or whole group of people to hear about their stories and adventures.”
Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Session No. 1 takes place on Wednesday, May 10, 3 p.m. — 7 p.m. Participants will meet at the Green River FMC Park, Wilkin’s Peak Trails. The registration fee is $25.
Hiking Wilkin’s Peak Session No. 2 takes place on Wednesday, May 24, 3 p.m. — 7 p.m. Participants will meet again at the Green River FMC Park, Wilkin’s Peak Trails. The registration fee is $25.
Hiking Western’s Green River Trails takes place on Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Participants will meet at the Green River campus, Room 211 and Western’s Trails. The registration fee is $25. The instructor for this course will be Sara Ferrell.