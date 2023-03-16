Cheyenne resident Janelle Jones holds a photograph of her son, 13-year-old Makaili “Mak” Evans, at a crosswalk outside McCormick Junior High on Friday in Cheyenne. Mak was killed in the crosswalk Nov. 5 while on his way to school. Jones and a group of several local residents have started a new organization, ForMak, to advocate for crosswalk safety, raise money for additional flashers and signage and to create awareness of distracted driving.
CHEYENNE – Taco John’s raised $8,000 over the holidays in support of ForMak, a local nonprofit organization with the mission to improve crosswalk safety measures and awareness at schools by installing light flashers, improving safety signage and more.
For nearly three decades, many Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad purchase to a worthy cause in their community. ForMak was founded by Janelle Jones in honor of her late 13-year-old son, Makaili “Mak” Evans, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking along a crosswalk on his way to school Nov. 5, 2021.
“We’re incredibly proud to support Janelle’s mission of protecting our children in the Cheyenne community, especially getting to and from school, and keeping Mak’s memory alive,” Taco John’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Creel said in a news release.