RIVERTON (WNE) — Originally scheduled for mid-January at Laramie High School, this year’s All-State Music festival has been rescheduled for Feb. 15, and will be conducted in a virtual meeting.
“They’re going to have a virtual rehearsal,” said Riverton High School band director Stan Dulkoski, who added that a CD also would be made from pre-recorded performances, which will be spliced together into one concert whole.
“That’s a lot of layering – between 75 and 100 musicians,” he said.
Still, said Dulkoski, studio recording and splicing is a necessity for career musicians that does not often occur on the high school level, so it’s a useful experience.
“We’re making the best with what we have.”
Dulkoski noted that the Wyoming Music Educators Association chose to turn the festival virtual due to COVID-19 case numbers.
“I’m just hoping we can all stay safe and weather this storm so we can all experience fine arts the way they were meant to be experienced for next school year,” he said, noting that “the kids’ morale remains high.”